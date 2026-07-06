Reconstruction and Development Coalition backs Iraq anti-corruption drive

Shafaq News- Baghdad

The Reconstruction and Development Coalition (Al-Ima'ar wal-Tanmiya), led by former Prime Minister Mohammed Shia al-Sudani, declared full support Monday for the Iraqi government's and Supreme Judicial Council's anti-corruption proceedings, insisting investigations must cover all cases without selectivity.

In a press conference, Coalition members said arresting and holding accountable officials implicated in corruption, whether in the executive or legislative branches, represents an important step, expressing confidence in the Iraqi judiciary and calling for parliament's recent anti-corruption statement to be translated into concrete action. The current phase, they added, enjoys broad political and public support, creating conditions to open major corruption files and reform state institutions.

On the political front, the Coalition backed Prime Minister Ali al-Zaidi's choices for completing the cabinet, stating that a full ministerial lineup would strengthen executive performance and advance the government program.

Internal cohesion was also addressed. The bloc denied reports of divisions within its ranks, describing them as part of a media campaign targeting the political scene, and called on outlets to uphold accuracy and professionalism.

Iraq's Dawn Crackdown (Sawlat al-Fajr) anti-corruption campaign, launched at dawn on June 28 under al-Zaidi's direction, continues to expand. The operation detained 67 people in its first 24 hours, with the first phase targeting more than 200 figures across three batches. Detainees, including current and former lawmakers, are held under strict secrecy measures barring legal visits and outside contact, with specialized teams from the Anti-Corruption Court and the Federal Integrity Commission overseeing daily questioning. Legal procedures for a second phase are already complete, covering corruption files in the health, oil, and electricity ministries and tracing assets linked to officials in the United States, Europe, and Turkiye.

Read more: Iraq detains top officials in anti-corruption sweep: What we know so far