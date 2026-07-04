EXCLUSIVE: Iraq probes officials’ luxury projects in US, Europe, Turkiye

Shafaq News- Baghdad

The second phase of Iraq's "Dawn Crackdown" anti-corruption campaign will target suspected corruption files linked to officials accused of owning luxury real estate projects in the United States, Europe, and Turkiye, government sources told Shafaq News on Saturday.

The sources said the new phase has completed its legal procedures, with a special anti-corruption committee supervised by Prime Minister Ali Al-Zaidi reviewing files involving influential figures in the health, oil, and electricity ministries and tracking funds allegedly diverted into foreign investments, including high-end residential complexes.

Authorities have contacted countries where the properties are located to examine the origin of assets suspected of being linked to illicit funds and address the issue through legal channels. A new list, they added, includes prominent figures and individuals with influence inside state institutions, with some questionable contracts facilitated by people close to decision-makers who “have unlimited powers.”

The government is also reviewing a draft "Where Did You Get This From?" law, which would be referred to Parliament for approval if passed by the Council of Ministers.

Iraqi authorities launched a nationwide anti-corruption campaign, dubbed "Dawn Crackdown," on June 28 under Al-Zaidi's direction. A security source told Shafaq News that the number of arrests exceeded 67 during the first 24 hours, while informed sources said the initial phase is expected to target more than 200 current and former officials, politicians, business owners, and other suspects.

Read more: Iraq detains top officials in anti-corruption sweep: What we know so far