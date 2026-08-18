Shafaq News- Al-Sulaymaniyah

The fourth edition of the annual “Grape Basket” Festival opened Tuesday in Ankawa, Erbil province, in the Kurdistan Region of Iraq (KRI), at the Selwan Sardar Model Farm, with farmers, residents, and representatives of the Christian community in attendance.

Citing organizers, a Shafaq News correspondent reported that the festival aims to support the agricultural sector, highlight the quality of locally grown grapes and other produce, and expand market access.

The festival showcases a variety of grape varieties and other agricultural products, while promoting the consumption of locally produced goods and supporting farmers in improving production efficiency.

Farm owner Selwan Sardar said hosting the festival for the fourth consecutive year was not merely an opportunity to showcase products, but also a message of hope and resilience for our farmers.

“We are working to develop modern farming techniques to demonstrate that our land can achieve self-sufficiency and produce high-quality grapes,” he noted, adding that “all we need is continued support for locally produced goods and broader market access.”