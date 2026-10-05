Shafaq News- Riyadh

Saudi Arabia, Turkiye and Pakistan on Monday agreed to move immediately toward implementing their collective-defense commitments under the Mecca Defense Alliance, including measures to provide agreed military forces and capabilities and ensure their rapid deployment in Saudi Arabia.

The decision came at an emergency meeting of the alliance’s Strategic Political and Defense Committee in Riyadh amid escalating attacks on the Kingdom and fighting in Yemen.

In a joint statement published by Pakistan’s Foreign Ministry, the committee said it had decided to “move immediately to the practical implementation” of its collective-defense commitments and take the necessary measures to provide the agreed military forces and capabilities and ensure their rapid deployment in Saudi Arabia.

The deployments will be carried out under approved arrangements and in accordance with the national laws of the three countries. The statement did not specify the number or type of forces and capabilities involved or when the deployments would begin.

The three countries said the security of each member was an integral part of their collective security and that implementing the Mecca agreement would strengthen deterrence and their ability to confront threats.

They also condemned attempts to target Mecca and Medina, as well as continued attacks on Saudi cities and civilian and economic facilities. Turkiye and Pakistan praised the readiness and performance of Saudi forces in responding to the threats.

Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan said the meeting also discussed diplomatic efforts related to the situation in Yemen. “We discussed in detail what kind of support could be provided for Saudi Arabia’s defense and, on the other hand, what could be done to resolve the issue peacefully and through dialogue,” Fidan told reporters after the meeting.

He said Saudi Arabia had taken a “very constructive approach” toward resolving the issue and that the participants had exchanged views on possible steps.

The committee also appointed retired Pakistani Lt. Gen. Nauman Mahmood as the alliance’s first secretary-general for a three-year term.

Saudi Arabia, Turkiye and Pakistan signed the Mecca Joint Defense Agreement on Aug. 7, establishing a collective-defense framework under which an attack on one member is considered an attack on all three.