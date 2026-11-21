Shafaq News- Kirkuk

A small oil slick appeared in the main channel of the Kirkuk Water Project near Al-Multaqa, Water Resources Director Zaki Karim Ahmed told Shafaq News on Saturday.

The slick was detected in water flowing from the Al-Dibs Water Project, prompting authorities to investigate its cause and source, according to Ahmed.

A team from the North Oil Company inspected the site, while specialized teams continued working to determine the origin of the oily substance and how it entered the water channel.

Earlier this month, oil slicks in the Tigris River forced temporary water-plant shutdowns in Nineveh and the suspension of Tikrit's water project in Saladin province. Nineveh Environment Director Abdul Moneim Darrar attributed the slick near Mosul to a test run of the crude oil pipeline linking Kirkuk to Turkiye. Separately, recurring oil seepage has been reported in parts of Saladin, including areas near the Hamrin and Makhoul oil fields.

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