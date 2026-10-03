Shafaq News- Kirkuk

Kirkuk Governor Mehmet Seman Aga on Saturday ordered the health and water resources departments to prepare an urgent report on dozens of vomiting and diarrhea cases recorded in Riyadh subdistrict.

The report would examine water sources and related health and environmental conditions to determine the causes of the illnesses and take appropriate action, according to Aga. He also directed the Kirkuk Health Directorate to follow up on all recorded cases, provide medical care to patients, and coordinate with relevant authorities to monitor the situation in the subdistrict.

More than 150 cases of diarrhea and vomiting were recorded in Riyadh subdistrict on September 29 and 30, Jassim Yassin Hussein, an official with the Kirkuk Health Directorate’s Second Health Sector, told Shafaq News.