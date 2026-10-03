Shafaq News- Baghdad

Iraqi Prime Minister Ali Al-Zaidi called for resolving outstanding issues, including completing the cabinet and weapons control, during a meeting with leaders of the Coordination Framework (CF), an informed source told Shafaq News on Saturday.

Al-Zaidi also called for continued support for the four-member committee negotiating with armed factions to reach a final agreement on handing over their weapons to the Popular Mobilization Forces (PMF) Commission within the agreed timelines, the source said.

During the meeting, the prime minister reviewed key issues discussed with the US administration during his recent visit to Washington, along with the potential economic, political and security consequences for Iraq if those matters remain unresolved.

Political forces awaiting government posts have submitted lists of ministerial candidates to Al-Zaidi, pending agreement among Sunni and Kurdish parties on their nominees before a parliamentary session is scheduled to vote on the candidates as a single package, including the deputy prime minister posts.

The CF set June 30, 2027, as the agreed deadline for implementing the constitutional provision on weapons regulation during a meeting on Friday.

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