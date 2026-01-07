Coordination Framework plans meeting to decide next Iraqi PM

Shafaq News– Baghdad

Leaders of Iraq’s Shiite Coordination Framework plan to hold an extraordinary meeting on Wednesday evening to finalize their choice for the country’s next prime minister, according to political sources.

The sources told Shafaq News that the meeting is scheduled to take place at the residence of Mohsen al-Mandalawi, head of the Al-Asas Alliance, and is expected to result, most likely, in consensus on the next prime ministerial candidate.

Earlier today, a CF source revealed that the head of the State of Law Coalition, former PM Nouri al-Maliki, has put forward a set of political and procedural conditions for supporting Iraq’s next prime minister, including “barring the incoming prime minister from leading or running in upcoming provincial council and parliamentary elections.”

By post-2003 political convention, the presidency is held by a Kurd, the premiership by a Shiite, and the speakership of parliament by a Sunni Arab.