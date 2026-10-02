Shafaq News- Baghdad

June 30, 2027, is the agreed deadline for implementing the constitutional provision on weapons regulation, Iraq’s Coordination Framework (CF) said on Friday.

In a statement, the CF said it held an emergency meeting at the Government Palace at the invitation of Prime Minister Ali Faleh Al-Zaidi to discuss current political and security developments and priorities after “Sovereignty Day.” It also called on all parties to maintain comprehensive de-escalation.

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Participants called on the four-member committee to maintain its current pace of work until the agreed deadline and praised its efforts. They also called for strengthening state institutions and upholding the rule of law.

The CF welcomed the armed factions’ commitment to the agreement, calling their positions responsible and in the public interest. It said the deal resulted from efforts by several parties in recent months.

The Framework also noted the Global Coalition’s commitment to withdrawing from Iraq within the agreed timeframe and praised its role in fighting terrorism.

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