Shafaq News- Kirkuk

A donkey in Kirkuk’s livestock market recently reached about 400,000 Iraqi dinars (roughly $300), with traders and breeders pointing to several factors that determine an animal’s value.

Adel Hassan, a livestock trader in Kirkuk, told Shafaq News that prices vary according to age, size, strength and health, as well as an animal’s ability to work and suitability for breeding. “Some donkeys have characteristics that make them more sought after than others.”

Hassan explained that prices vary considerably across the market and that no single price can be applied to all donkeys. “Animals with strong builds, good health and greater endurance can command higher prices.”

What Determines a Donkey’s Price

Livestock breeder Salem Abdul Jabbar said some breeders are particularly interested in donkeys with distinctive genetic traits, especially those suitable for breeding and mule production. Differences in these characteristics can result in significant price gaps between individual animals, he added in an interview with Shafaq News.

Certain foreign breeds also command high prices in international markets, particularly large and rare varieties that have attracted the attention of breeders and enthusiasts of purebred animals, he explained.

Rare Breeds

The American Mammoth Jackstock is one of the world’s largest donkey breeds. It was historically developed for its strength and size, particularly for work and mule production.

The French Poitou donkey is another well-known and rare breed. It is distinguished by its large size and long coat and has historically been bred to produce large mules, making it particularly sought after by some breeders.

Animal and veterinary specialist Karim Amer told Shafaq News that an animal’s health is a key factor in determining its price, along with age, the condition of its limbs and teeth, and its ability to move and endure physical exertion. Genetic characteristics also matter when an animal is intended for breeding.

He cautioned that prices in other markets cannot be directly compared with those in Iraq because of differences in breeds, breeding and transportation costs, and demand. A price of 400,000 dinars stands out in the Kirkuk market, he said, but does not mean all donkeys have the same value.

Donkeys remain part of the livestock sector in several parts of Iraq, where they are used for agricultural work and transporting loads. Some breeders also keep them for breeding and mule production, with prices varying according to their characteristics and intended uses.