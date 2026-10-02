Shafaq News- London

British police charged two Iranian men on Friday with preparing a terrorist act targeting Manchester’s Jewish community, following their arrest on September 20, on the eve of Yom Kippur.

In a statement, the Crown Prosecution Service (CPS) said the two men had been charged over the alleged plot. Police arrested them on Newton Street in Manchester’s Northern Quarter and later took them to a police station in London. The CPS said the men had allegedly been in contact with a third party overseas, possibly in Iran, in connection with the suspected plot.

The Crown Prosecution Service has announced that two men have been charged for preparing an act of terrorism in Greater Manchester on the eve of Yom Kippur. Read more here: https://t.co/TinP6yyVM7 pic.twitter.com/wRKAhFsopS — Crown Prosecution Service (@CPSUK) October 2, 2026

Vicki Evans, Senior National Coordinator for Counter Terrorism Policing (CTP), pointed out investigators had found no link between the Manchester case and the separate investigation into the incident near RAF Fairford.