UK arrests 2 for alleged links to Lebanon’s Hezbollah

Shafaq News/ On Thursday, British counter-terrorism police arrested two men over suspected ties to the Lebanese Hezbollah, which has been banned in the UK since 2019.

The first suspect, 39, was apprehended north of London on charges including “membership in a banned group, preparation for terrorist acts, and financing terrorism.” A second man, 35, was arrested in west London under similar allegations.

Dominic Murphy, head of the Counter Terrorism Centre, stated, "Our investigation remains ongoing, but I hope that these arrests show we will take robust action against anyone here whom we suspect as being involved in terrorist activity, regardless of whether their activity is focused here in the UK or elsewhere."

Authorities clarified that the investigation relates to Hezbollah but confirmed there is no immediate threat to public safety.

Both men were released on bail and will face court hearings in mid-July.

Earlier this week, the Spanish Civil Guard launched an operation against suspected Hezbollah members in Spain, involving Lebanese nationals residing there. The operation, led by the military’s intelligence service, was coordinated by the Prosecutor’s Office and the National Court.

Additionally, German authorities have been investigating an alleged Hezbollah presence in northern Germany.

Hezbollah has been designated a terrorist group by the United States and many other countries, though some apply this label only to its armed wing.