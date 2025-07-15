Iraqi military band joins preparations for London MMS

Shafaq News – Baghdad

Iraq’s Ministry of Defense announced Tuesday that a delegation from its military music corps is participating in preparatory rehearsals for the upcoming Military Music Spectacular (MMS) in London.

Held annually in the British capital, the MMS brings together military bands from the UK and across the globe for musical and ceremonial performances that celebrate the traditions and cultural heritage of armed forces.

The festival, typically hosted at the iconic Royal Albert Hall, aims to promote cultural exchange and showcase the role of music in reflecting military discipline and national pride. It draws a large international audience and is regarded as a key event in the global military music calendar.