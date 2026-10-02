Shafaq News- Washington

US President Donald Trump ruled out a ban on diesel exports on Friday after G7 leaders agreed to release up to 100 million barrels of diesel and crude oil from emergency reserves over the next four months.

“We’re not going to be doing the export ban,” Trump told reporters before leaving the White House for Alabama, adding that he had never intended to impose one.

French President Emmanuel Macron said G7 leaders unanimously agreed to release the fuel stocks under International Energy Agency coordination, with a substantial diesel release planned during the first 20 days.

The G7 pledged to avoid restrictions on energy exports between member states and coordinate refinery maintenance and production to increase fuel supplies.