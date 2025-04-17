Diplomacy wins: Trump blocks Israeli military action against Iran

Shafaq News/ US President Donald Trump has halted a planned Israeli military strike on Iran’s nuclear facilities, opting instead to reopen diplomatic channels with Tehran, The New York Times reported, citing senior officials and sources familiar with the matter.

The proposed Israeli operation aimed to set back Iran’s nuclear ambitions by at least a year and depended heavily on direct US involvement to counter any Iranian response and secure mission success. But in a conversation last week, Trump told Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu that Washington would not support or participate in the attack.

The decision followed months of internal US deliberations. While some officials advocated for military action, others pushed for restraint. A diplomatic consensus ultimately prevailed, with nuclear negotiations expected to resume Saturday following earlier discussions in Oman.

Israeli officials had viewed the deployment of US military assets—such as B-2 bombers, the USS Carl Vinson, and the THAAD missile defense system—as a potential signal of American backing. US officials clarified these were precautionary moves aimed at addressing broader regional risks, including possible Iranian or Houthi responses.

During recent high-level meetings, Netanyahu reportedly urged the inclusion of strike provisions in any future nuclear agreement, allowing for US-supervised action against Iranian facilities. The proposal has not been adopted.

Advisers, including Director of National Intelligence Tulsi Gabbard, Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth, and Vice President J.D. Vance, reportedly counseled Trump against military escalation, warning of the risk of regional conflict.

General Michael Kurilla, head of US Central Command, is said to have relayed the White House’s decision during a low-profile visit to Israel. CIA Director John Ratcliffe also traveled to Jerusalem to meet with Netanyahu and Mossad chief David Barnea, discussing non-military alternatives such as cyber sabotage and expanded sanctions.