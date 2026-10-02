Shafaq News- Paris

France dropped points for the first time under Zinedine Zidane on Friday after drawing 1-1 with Italy in the UEFA Nations League, while Belgium beat Turkiye 3-0 to close the gap in Group A1.

Michael Olise put France ahead with a second-half free kick before Alessandro Bastoni equalized for Italy. France finished with 10 men after Dayot Upamecano was sent off late in the match. The draw left France top of the group with seven points, one ahead of Belgium, while Italy moved to four.

Northern Ireland moved to seven points in Group B2 with a 3-0 win over Ukraine, while Hungary beat Georgia 1-0 through a Milos Kerkez goal. Hungary and Ukraine are level on four points, with Georgia on one.

In Group B4, Poland recorded the biggest win of the night by beating Romania 6-0, while Bosnia and Herzegovina drew 1-1 with Sweden. Sweden remains top with seven points, followed by Bosnia on five and Poland on four.

In League C, Montenegro beat Latvia 2-1 to maintain its perfect start in Group C2, while Cyprus defeated Armenia 2-0. Moldova earned a 2-1 win away to Kazakhstan in Group C3, and the Faroe Islands drew 1-1 with Slovakia.