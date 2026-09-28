Shafaq News- Brussels

France beat Belgium 1-0 in Brussels on Monday to maintain its perfect start to the UEFA Nations League, while Italy bounced back from an opening defeat with a 4-1 win over Turkiye.

Michael Olise scored the only goal as France recorded its second straight victory in Group A1 after opening with a 1-0 win over Turkiye under head coach Zinedine Zidane. Belgium had begun its campaign with a 2-0 victory over Italy in Rome.

In Bursa, Italy secured its first points of the campaign with a 4-1 win over Turkiye. Alessandro Bastoni opened the scoring in the ninth minute before Davide Frattesi and Michael Kayode added goals in the 22nd and 27th. Baris Alper Yilmaz pulled one back shortly after halftime, but Pio Esposito restored Italy's three-goal advantage in the 50th minute.

In League B, Bosnia and Herzegovina beat Romania 4-2 in Bucharest, while Sweden defeated Poland 3-1.

Northern Ireland and Hungary drew 0-0, while Georgia drew 0-0 with Ukraine and Latvia held Cyprus to a goalless draw. Montenegro beat Armenia 3-2.