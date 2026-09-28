Shafaq News- Baghdad

A senior security official with Kataib Hezbollah, an Iran-aligned Iraqi armed faction, on Monday threatened to bring down Prime Minister Ali Al-Zaidi’s government if it failed to serve Iraqis and warned of escalation over restrictions on Iranian aviation.

“The government that does not work in the interests of the people will be brought down by all means,” Abu Mujahid Al-Asafi said in a statement.

Kataib Hezbollah has been designated by the United States as a Foreign Terrorist Organization since 2009. Washington says the group receives financial and military support from Iran and has carried out attacks against US, Iraqi and Coalition targets.

Read more: Iraq's disarmament deadline pits Baghdad against Iran-aligned factions

Al-Asafi also warned that if the “air blockade” on Iran continues beyond October 1, escalation could include moves to close border crossings with countries participating in the restrictions.

He said the “Islamic Resistance” would monitor Iraqi airspace for “hostile aircraft,” warning that they would first be cautioned and then shot down if they violated Iraqi airspace.

His remarks come as Baghdad faces US sanctions warnings over services provided to sanctioned Iranian airlines. Iranian airlines remain barred from operating through Iraqi airports, although Iraqi Airways resumed flights to Iran via Najaf on Monday as Baghdad continues seeking exemptions from US measures affecting Iranian carriers.

Al-Asafi also said Iraqis would celebrate September 30 as the “expulsion” of US and NATO forces.

September 30 is Baghdad’s deadline for ending the US-led Global Coalition’s military mission in Iraq, although separate US security arrangements are expected to continue.

Read more: Tension meets dialogue as Iraq approaches September 30