Shafaq News- Berlin

Greece stunned Germany 1-0 on Sunday as Portugal defeated Norway and the Netherlands won in Serbia in the second round of UEFA Nations League matches.

Dimitrios Kourbelis scored the only goal in the 74th minute as Greece handed Germany their first defeat under head coach Jurgen Klopp. Germany had opened their Nations League campaign with a 1-1 draw against the Netherlands, while Greece began with a 2-1 victory over Serbia.

In Group A4, Portugal beat Norway 2-1 in Oslo to record their second consecutive victory. Joao Felix opened the scoring in the 17th minute before Erling Haaland equalized for Norway six minutes after halftime. Goncalo Ramos restored Portugal's lead in the 54th minute, three minutes after Haaland's goal. Portugal had opened the competition with a 1-0 win over Wales, while Norway beat Denmark 3-2.

The Netherlands also claimed their first win under Xavi Hernandez, beating Serbia 2-1 in Belgrade. Mexx Meerdink scored both Dutch goals, converting a penalty in the 30th minute before restoring the lead in the 69th. Luka Jovic had equalized for Serbia immediately after halftime.

In League B, the Republic of Ireland defeated Israel 3-0 in Debrecen, Hungary, with Troy Parrott, Adam Idah, and Jack Moylan scoring in the 14th, 16th, and 25th minutes. The Irish players wore black armbands and did not take part in the traditional pre-match handshakes or pennant exchange with Israel. They also bowed their heads during Israel's anthem, while Ireland captain Dara O'Shea and Israel captain Manor Solomon did not shake hands after the coin toss.

Football Association of Ireland chief executive David Courell said the black armbands were worn in recognition of all lives lost in the conflict. Ireland goalkeeper Gavin Bazunu had withdrawn from the squad before the match, saying he felt it would be wrong to participate in the fixtures against Israel.

Elsewhere, Denmark defeated Wales 2-0, Austria beat Kosovo 3-1, Lithuania drew 1-1 with Azerbaijan, and Gibraltar and Andorra played out a goalless draw.