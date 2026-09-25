Shafaq News- Europe

Belgium beat Italy 2-0 and France defeated Turkiye 1-0 on Friday to open their UEFA Nations League campaigns with victories in Group A1.

Mika Godts put Belgium ahead against Italy in Rome in the 20th minute before Dodi Lukebakio doubled the lead in the 69th, spoiling Roberto Mancini’s first official match since returning for a second spell as Italy coach.

In Kocaeli, Kylian Mbappe scored the only goal in the 54th minute as France gave Zinedine Zidane a winning start in his first match as national team coach.

Zidane succeeded Didier Deschamps after the 2026 World Cup, while Mancini returned to an Italy side undergoing a major rebuild after missing a third consecutive World Cup.

Belgium next hosts France on September 28, while Turkiye faces Italy the same day.