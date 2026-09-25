Shafaq News- Basra

Forty members of a Basra tribe helped free an oil tanker seized by pirates in the Gulf of Aden, capturing seven alleged attackers and securing the release of its crew, a tribal sheikh told Shafaq News on Friday.

Sheikh Ali Al-Shaghanbi explained that the vessel, owned by a member of the Al-Shaghanba tribe, had been taken over while sailing in the Gulf of Aden, with the pirates holding those on board and demanding a ransom.

Tribe members from Abu Al-Khasib district and the village of Jikour then mobilized in coordination with contacts outside Iraq to recover the ship, according to Al-Shaghanbi, who said that some of the alleged pirates escaped.

No further details were immediately available on the tanker’s name, the timing or precise location of the operation, the identities of those on board, or the authorities involved.