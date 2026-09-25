Shafaq News- New York/ Tehran

Iran sent the United States a seven-day proposal through Qatar, Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi said on Thursday.

Araghchi, who is in New York for the United Nations General Assembly, said Tehran was awaiting a US response. Media outlets reported that the proposal seeks to halt hostilities and reopen the Strait of Hormuz within seven days.

The Iranian FM stated that Tehran remained committed to protecting freedom of navigation but argued that maritime security could not be restored through further military action, threats, blockades or economic pressure. He blamed the disruption of shipping through Hormuz on US and Israeli military actions.

Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian said earlier that Tehran was seeking to revive its June memorandum of understanding with Washington and reach an agreement to end the regional conflict, adding that further progress now depends on approval from US President Donald Trump.

Meanwhile, CENTCOM announced US forces had redirected 122 commercial vessels as of September 25 to ensure compliance with the blockade.