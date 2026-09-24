Shafaq News- Lisbon

Cristiano Ronaldo believes the end of his career is still some way off, with the Portugal captain targeting 1,000 career goals and another Nations League title as he prepares to face Wales on Thursday.

Speaking at a press conference before the match, the 41-year-old Al Nassr forward insisted he still has plenty to offer Portugal, dismissing the idea that reaching the 1,000-goal milestone has become an obsession.

"That would be the cherry on the cake," Ronaldo said. "Scoring a thousandth goal with the national team would crown a beautiful story."

Ronaldo has scored 979 career goals, including 833 for clubs and 146 for Portugal, leaving him 21 goals short of the 1,000-goal mark.

The five-time Ballon d’Or winner described the arrival of new coach Jorge Jesus as "the beginning of a new era."

He regarded the 72-year-old coach, with whom he worked last year at Saudi club Al Nassr, as "the perfect choice" to replace Spaniard Roberto Martinez after Portugal’s disappointing 2026 World Cup campaign ended in the round of 16 against eventual champions Spain.

Having won the Nations League in 2019 and 2025, Portugal will open the new edition of the competition by hosting Wales in Lisbon before travelling to Oslo to face Norway.

They will remain in Scandinavia to take on Denmark on Oct. 1 before returning home to face Norway again three days later.

Jorge Jesus confirmed that Ronaldo, who continues as the national team captain, will play against Wales.

"He’s playing tomorrow and I hope he scores one or two goals right away, then I’ll take him off," the coach said.