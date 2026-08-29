Shafaq News- Riyadh

Cristiano Ronaldo became Al-Nassr's all-time leading Saudi Pro League scorer on Friday, scoring his 104th league goal for the club in a 2-1 comeback win over Al-Taawoun.

The 41-year-old reached the mark in 110 league appearances, surpassing Mohammed Al-Sahlawi's previous record of 103 goals.

Ronaldo's winner also took his senior career tally to 978 goals, leaving him 22 short of 1,000.

Al-Taawoun opened the scoring in the 11th minute before Samu Costa equalized in first-half stoppage time. Ronaldo then completed the comeback five minutes after the break.

"So happy," Ronaldo said after receiving the Man of the Match award. "It's a great achievement, but it's not only for Cristiano."

The result maintained Al-Nassr's perfect start to the Saudi Pro League season, taking the club to 12 points from four matches.

Ronaldo joined Al-Nassr in January 2023.