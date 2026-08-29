Shafaq News- Madrid

Atletico Madrid have given Julian Alvarez until Sunday to decide whether to stay at the club or seriously consider a move to Arsenal, Sky Sports reported on Friday.

The 26-year-old is still weighing his options after Atletico repeatedly ruled out a transfer to Barcelona, his preferred destination. Sky said Arsenal remain interested but regard a deal as unlikely unless Alvarez clearly signals that he wants to join Mikel Arteta's side.

Atletico's board formally backed the decision not to negotiate with Barcelona on Thursday, while CEO Miguel Angel Gil Marin said Alvarez was going through a difficult period personally and professionally.

Alvarez will miss Saturday's LaLiga match against Sevilla after missing team training for three days. Atletico coach Diego Simeone confirmed his absence, while Sky Sports said the missed sessions were due to illness and not related to his transfer future.

Spanish radio station COPE reported that Alvarez had submitted a medical report citing a diagnosis of depression. Neither Atletico nor the player has publicly confirmed the diagnosis.

Alvarez joined Atletico from Manchester City in 2024 and is under contract until 2030. He has scored 49 goals and provided 17 assists in 107 appearances for the club.