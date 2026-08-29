Shafaq News- Erbil

Local and international companies at the Erbil International Construction and Building Exhibition are pursuing partnerships and investment opportunities in Iraq, with a focus on modern building technologies, sustainable energy, and infrastructure solutions.

More than 450 exhibitors from 20 Arab and foreign countries are taking part in the four-day event, which began on Thursday and includes business-to-business (B2B) meetings linking overseas participants with Iraqi investors.

Iraq’s expanding infrastructure sector is creating opportunities for cooperation with foreign partners, Abdul Malik Qasim, manager of an Iraqi firm at the exhibition, told Shafaq News. “It is a real opportunity to secure strategic contracts.”

For Saif Awad, who represents another company at the exhibition, the interest extends beyond selling construction materials. Businesses, he said, increasingly see Iraq as an investment destination where they can introduce new technologies and transfer engineering expertise.

Infrastructure consultant Sarah Mohammed highlighted sustainable construction and energy efficiency as major areas of interest, noting that discussions with investors reflected “a serious desire to turn memoranda of understanding into projects on the ground.”