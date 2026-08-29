Drug bust in Syria nets 382K pills and 138 kg of hashish
Shafaq News- Damascus
Syrian authorities foiled an attempt to smuggle 138 kilograms of hashish (a concentrated cannabis resin) and 382,000 narcotic pills abroad during an operation in the eastern countryside of Al-Suwayda province, the Interior Ministry said on Saturday.
Earlier this month, Iraqi customs officers seized about 45,000 drug pills hidden inside an empty tanker entering Iraq from Syria through the Al-Waleed border crossing.
Read more: The Smuggler's Almanac: Iraq's war against narco-innovation
تمكنت إدارة مكافحة المخدرات من إحباط محاولة تهريب دولية لشحنة من المواد المخدّرة، إثر عملية أمنية دقيقة نُفذت في الريف الشرقي لمحافظة السويداء.وأسفرت العملية عن ضبط ومصادرة 138 كغ من مادة الحشيش المخدّر و382 ألف حبة مخدّرة، كانت بحوزة مجموعات خارجة عن القانون في المحافظة.… pic.twitter.com/biJM0tY4WB— إدارة مكافحة المخدرات (@DEDMOISY) August 29, 2026