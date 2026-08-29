Shafaq News- Erbil

A wildfire broke out on part of Mount Safeen, northeast of Erbil, on Saturday and remained out of control as strong winds and rugged terrain hampered firefighting efforts.

Residents of Ziarat village, at the foot of the mountain, told Shafaq News that the cause was unknown, while the lack of access roads prevented fire crews from reaching the site.

Mount Safeen, one of the Kurdistan Region’s highest mountains, lies in the Smaquli Valley northeast of the regional capital.

A similar wildfire broke out on Mount Azmar in Al-Sulaymaniyah last week.

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