Shafaq News- Bangkok

Iraq's U20 football team left Bangkok for Chonburi on Saturday after completing an unbeaten three-match camp ahead of the AFC U20 Asian Cup China 2027 qualifiers.

The team beat Kuwait 1-0 and Indonesia 2-1 before drawing 0-0 with Iran.

Iraq will compete in Group F against Turkmenistan, the United Arab Emirates, and host Thailand, with matches running from August 31 to September 6. Coach Ahmed Salah oversaw the squad's final training session in Bangkok on Friday, with all players taking part before the move to Chonburi.

The AFC said the 2027 qualification pathway uses a new two-tier format and offers 15 places at next year's finals in China.

Iraq reached the quarter-finals of the 2025 AFC U20 Asian Cup, where Australia came from behind twice to win 3-2 before going on to claim the title.