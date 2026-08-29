Shafaq News- Baghdad

Iraq's Federal Integrity Commission on Saturday uncovered records linked to about 95 properties in Saladin, Baghdad, and Diyala while investigating suspected money laundering and illicit enrichment involving a detained deputy director of the Real Estate Registration Directorate in Saladin province.

According to the Commission, authorities also searched the official's home in Tikrit and detained her husband, who told the investigstors that about 27 properties had been registered nominally in his name, while others were placed under the names of the official's relatives and transaction brokers. He told investigators that the properties belonged to his wife and had been purchased with proceeds from bribes and misuse of public office.

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Investigators seized original property deeds, supporting documents, private purchase contracts, property registers, 31 otherwise blank forms bearing individuals' fingerprints, four computers, cash in Iraqi dinars and US dollars, gold jewelry, powers of attorney, citizen transaction records, and a recent-model vehicle belonging to the husband. One computer belonged to the Saladin Real Estate Registration Directorate and was used to read barcodes.

The husband was brought before the Saladin Investigation Court judge handling integrity cases and detained pending investigation under Article 36 of Iraq's Anti-Money Laundering and Counter-Terrorism Financing Law No. 39 of 2015, which carries a prison term of up to 15 years and a fine ranging from the value of the assets involved to five times that amount for money laundering.