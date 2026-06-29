Badr lawmaker: US support helped Iraq's anti-graft campaign

Shafaq News- Baghdad

US support “contributed to the success” of Iraq's Dawn Crackdown anti-corruption campaign, which will ultimately "include everyone," a senior lawmaker from the Badr Organization, led by Hadi al-Amiri, said on Monday.

Mukhtar al-Moussawi, of the Badr bloc led by Hadi al-Amiri, told Shafaq News that the group fully supports Prime Minister Ali al-Zaidi's efforts to recover public funds, alleging that some corruption suspects possessed the financial resources to incite unrest, adding that Iraq was coordinating with other countries, including neighboring states, to extradite wanted suspects and recover public funds allegedly transferred abroad.

Iraqi authorities launched one of the country's largest anti-corruption operations in years, arresting more than 65 suspects, including politicians, lawmakers, and businessmen accused of corruption-related offenses.

Read more: Iraq detains top officials in anti-corruption sweep