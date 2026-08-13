KRI gas inspection firm threatens lawsuit against lawmaker

Shafaq News- Al-Sulaymaniyah

Industrial testing and inspection company Final Check on Thursday vowed to sue National Stance (Halwest/ Al-Mawqif Al-Watani) Movement lawmaker Ali Hama Salih over allegations that the company is linked to Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG) Deputy Prime Minister Qubad Talabani’s office and made millions of dollars from gas pipe and cylinder inspections.

Speaking at a press conference, company lawyer Rehel Jalil also challenged Salih’s revenue figures, describing them as “imaginary” and saying Final Check charges $20 for a batch of 200 items rather than $20 for each item.

“If the aim of this pressure is to extort money from us, we will not pay extortion money to any person or party, and we will not submit to any pressure.”

Salih had also alleged that the Kurdistan Region of Iraq (KRI)-based company had caused 35 companies in Al-Sulaymaniyah to “go bankrupt.”