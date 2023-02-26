Prominent lawmaker resigns from the Kurdistan parliament: official

Shafaq News/ Lawmaker Ali Hama Saleh on Sunday announced that he had submitted his resignation from the parliament of the Kurdistan region of Iraq.

"I asked the parliament speaker to enlist my resignation on the agenda of the upcoming session," he tweeted, "without explaining the reasons."

"I apologize for any negligence I committed during my tenure as a representative," he concluded.

Sleh, who currently serves as the rapporteur of the energy committee in the parliament, is known for his ventures in combating corruption in energy files.