PMF uncover terrorist tunnel with explosives in Al-Anbar desert

Shafaq News- Al-Anbar

Iraqi security forces discovered a tunnel network stocked with explosives and improvised explosive devices in the Al-Anbar desert, the Popular Mobilization Forces (PMF) media directorate announced Monday.

The PMF's 57th Brigade located the militant hideout during desert operations, after which Army engineers from the 7th Division demolished the tunnels and neutralized the explosives.

Al-Anbar, Iraq's largest province and a vast desert expanse bordering Syria, Jordan, and Saudi Arabia, was between 2014 and 2017 the heartland of ISIS's Iraqi caliphate and remains one of the country's most active theaters for counterterrorism operations.

Read more: Al-Anbar: Iraq’s frontline province after Ainal-Asad military handover