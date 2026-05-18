Crude exports reach 9.88 million Iraqi barrels in April

Shafaq News- Baghdad

Iraq exported 9.884 million barrels of crude oil and condensates in April, generating more than $1.087B in revenue, down from $1.95 billion the previous month, the Oil Ministry stated on Monday.

Oil accounts for roughly 90 percent of Iraq's state revenues, making the monthly export figures a direct indicator of the government's fiscal health.

Citing data from the State Organization for Marketing of Oil (SOMO), the ministry noted that Basra oil shipments reached 4.58 million barrels. Crude flows from the Kurdistan Region through Turkiye’s Ceyhan port totaled 339,064 barrels, while Kirkuk crude exports via the same terminal amounted to 4.95 million barrels.

Crude oil accounts for roughly 90 percent of Iraq's state revenues.

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