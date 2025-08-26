Iraq’s July oil exports exceed $7.1bn

Shafaq News – Baghdad

Iraq exported more than 104.7M barrels of crude oil in July, generating revenues of over $7.18B, the Oil Ministry said on Tuesday.

According to the data from the State Oil Marketing Organization (SOMO), fields in central and southern Iraq accounted for 104.25M barrels of exports, while output from the Qayyarah field in Nineveh reached 495,645 barrels.

No crude was exported to Jordan during the month, SOMO added.