Iraq exports +2M tons of oil products in Q3 2025

Shafaq News – Baghdad

Iraq exported more than 2 million tons of petroleum products during the third quarter of 2025, the State Oil Marketing Organization (SOMO) said on Wednesday.

According to SOMO, Iraq exported 2,330,838 tons of refined petroleum products between July and September 2025—a decline of 20.5% compared with the same period in 2024, when exports reached 2,931,419 tons.

Fuel oil exports totaled 2,117,737 tons during the third quarter, followed by 201,964 tons of naphtha and 11,137 tons of jet fuel, an intermediate substance used in petrochemical industries, including the production of ethylene, aromatics, or gasoline through reforming or isomerization processes at refineries.

Iraq, OPEC’s second-largest producer after Saudi Arabia, depends on oil for over 90% of its state revenue. Most exports move through southern terminals on the Arabian Gulf, primarily serving Asian buyers, while smaller volumes are shipped from northern fields in Kirkuk and the Kurdistan Region.

