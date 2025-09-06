Iraq nears oil export capacity at 3.4M bpd

Shafaq News – Baghdad

Iraq exported about 3.458 million barrels of crude oil per day (bpd) in August, approaching its maximum export capacity of 3.5 million bpd, economist Nabil al-Marsoumi declared on Saturday.

All shipments were made through the country’s southern outlets, al-Marsoumi wrote on Facebook, noting that the figure reflects Iraq’s near-full utilization of its current export infrastructure.

Citing OPEC sources, he said Iraq is expected to gain a larger production quota in the coming months, which will require resolving oil disputes between Baghdad and Erbil.

An agreement with Turkiye to reopen the Ceyhan pipeline is also critical. The economist explained that restarting flows from Kurdistan and Kirkuk through Ceyhan could add roughly 500,000 bpd to Iraq’s exports, easing financial pressures on the government.