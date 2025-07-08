Iraq’s oil exports to China surge to 1.42M bpd in June

Shafaq News – Beijing/Baghdad

Iraq's crude oil exports to China climbed to 1.42M barrels per day (bpd) in June 2025, marking a 28% year-on-year increase, according to data released by Chinese customs authorities.

The figures show a rise of 310,000 bpd compared to June 2024, when Iraq exported 1.11M bpd to the Chinese market.

China remains one of Iraq’s largest energy clients, with most of Baghdad’s oil shipments transported via maritime routes to global buyers. The only significant overland exception is a monthly delivery of approximately 300,000 barrels to Jordan, under a bilateral supply agreement.