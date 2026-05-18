Governor's aide, corruption networks detained in three Iraqi provinces

Shafaq News- Dhi Qar/ Baghdad

A deputy to the governor of Dhi Qar was arrested Monday alongside his brother on suspicion of accepting a 7-million-dinar bribe —roughly $5,300— in a joint operation by security forces and Iraq's Integrity Commission, the country's main anti-corruption watchdog.

The investigating judge released the governor's aide on bail but ordered his brother detained after the cash was found on him.

Iraq's National Security Service announced parallel operations in Baghdad and Al-Muthanna province that netted several suspects on charges of bribery, fraud, and extortion.

In Al-Muthanna, agents arrested a man who had been extorting citizens by charging them for falsified medical disability certificates, documents that can determine access to state benefits and exemptions.

In Baghdad, a two-person network, including a woman, was caught collecting money from job-seekers on fraudulent promises of placing them in government security positions. A third operation caught a suspect receiving an 11-million-dinar bribe (around $8,400) in exchange for illegally allocating state-owned land.

All suspects were referred to judicial authorities.

Read more: Iraq recovers nearly $1B in anti-corruption drive