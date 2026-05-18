INSS arrests content creator in Nineveh

Shafaq News- Nineveh

The Iraqi National Security Service (INSS) on Monday arrested the content creator Ali al-Khalidi while attempting to enter Mosul from Erbil, a security source in Nineveh told Shafaq News.

The judiciary ordered his detention under Article 402 of the Iraqi Penal Code over videos described as offensive and inappropriate on social media platforms, the source said.

Read more: Acts and unclear legislation: Legal pursuits in Iraq over blasphemy and “immoral content”