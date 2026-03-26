Iraq oil exports reach $6.8B in February

Shafaq News- Baghdad

Iraq exported 99,872,220 barrels of crude and condensate oil in February 2026 , generating $6.814 billion in revenue, the Oil Ministry said on Thursday.

Citing figures from the State Organization for Marketing of Oil (SOMO), the ministry noted that exports from central and southern fields accounted for the largest share at 93,349,480 barrels. The data also showed that exports from the Kurdistan Region via Turkiye’s Ceyhan port totaled 5,551,610 barrels, while shipments from the Qayyarah field reached 971,130 barrels.

In January, Iraq exported over 107.6 million barrels of crude oil, generating about $6.49 billion in revenue.