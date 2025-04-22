Iraq’s Al-Qaim Qaimaqam: PMF forces remain stationed at border

Shafaq News/ Claims of Popular Mobilization Forces (PMF) redeployment or withdrawal near the Al-Qaim border crossing in al-Anbar province are unfounded, an Iraqi official revealed on Tuesday.

“There has been no shift in the deployment or responsibilities of PMF units in the area,” Qaimaqam of Al-Qaim, Turki Mohammed Khalaf, told Shafaq News, noting that the situation remains stable with no signs of unusual activity.

Notably, Iraqi forces reinforced their presence to counter potential threats, particularly from ISIS, following the Syrian regime’s collapse on December 8.

Earlier this month, the PMF stationed anti-armor near the Syrian border to monitor cross-border movement and deter militant threats.