PMF Brigade takes down drone in Iraq’s al-Anbar: Injuries reported

Shafaq News/ A drone carrying explosives has been downed by the Popular Mobilization Forces (PMF) in western Iraq, a security source revealed on Wednesday.

The source told Shafaq News that the device, brought down by members of the Tribal Mobilization’s 54th Brigade in al-Anbar province, detonated during the takedown, injuring five PMF personnel.

Saad Ghazi al-Mohammadi, head of al-Anbar’s Provincial Council Security Committee, confirmed the incident occurred in al-Rutba desert of al-Rahaliya area, clarifying to our agency, “It exploded at a distance as personnel moved to secure it, resulting in only minor injuries and no major damage.”

Security teams sealed off the area and secured the site while specialized units launched an investigation to determine the drone’s origin, al-Mohammadi added.

He stressed that the situation is under control, posing no further threat to the region.