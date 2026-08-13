Damascus and SDF advance ‘solutions’ on Al-Hasakah security

Shafaq News- Damascus

Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) commander Mazloum Abdi on Thursday said the SDF and Damascus had reached a series of “solutions” on security in Al-Hasakah province, displaced civilians, attacks on state institutions, and the completion of integration.

Abdi announced the progress after receiving Syrian presidential envoy Ziad Al-Ayesh, tasked with following implementation of the January 29 agreement. “We sensed... serious steps toward addressing issues in a way that serves the province’s security and stability.”

تشرفت باستقبال المبعوث الرئاسي السيد زياد العايش، وقائد الفيلق الثاني السيد عواد الجاسم، في زيارة بحثنا خلالها عدداً من الملفات والقضايا المهمة المتعلقة بأمن واستقرار محافظة الحسكة، ومعالجة الاعتداءات على مؤسسات الدولة، وقضايا المدنيين المهجّرين، إلى جانب تسريع واستكمال عمليات… — Mazloum Abdî مظلوم عبدي (@MazloumAbdi) August 13, 2026

On August 10, six Kurdish families returned to their homes in Ras Al-Ayn and found families from outside Al-Hasakah province living in them. Internal security forces intervened to contain the dispute and address it through official procedures, according to a Shafaq News correspondent.

Damascus and the SDF had announced a ceasefire and phased integration agreement on January 30, providing for SDF military and administrative structures to be incorporated into Syrian state institutions and for government security forces to deploy in Al-Hasakah and Qamishli.

Mustafa Abdi, a member of the Syrian parliament and the presidential delegation overseeing the integration agreement, previously told Shafaq News that four SDF brigades had joined the Syrian army and thousands of personnel had entered the Internal Security Forces. The two sides also released more than 1,000 detainees, while Damascus took control of prisons and integrated departments covering health, religious endowments, postal services, agriculture, and water, as well as oil wells and border crossings.