Iraq detains 47 officials in anti-corruption sweep: What we know so far

Shafaq News

Iraqi security forces detained 47 officials, lawmakers, and businessmen across Baghdad and several provinces on Sunday in one of the country's largest anti-corruption operations in years, according to security and judicial sources. The arrests, which began before dawn and were carried out under the direct supervision of the prime minister, Ali al-Zaidi, form the first phase of a wider campaign that officials say could reach more senior figures in the state.

Who Was Detained, Who Is Next?

The official state news agency (INA) named those held, led by Muthanna al-Samarrai, head of the al-Azm Alliance and a member of parliament. The list also included sitting lawmakers Ziyad al-Janabi, Bahaa al-Nouri, Mohammed al-Karbouli, Aliya Nasif, Mohammed Jamil al-Mayahi, Hassan al-Khafaji, Abdul Rahman al-Luwaizi, Mudar al-Karaawi, Hind al-Abbasi, Mohammed Furman al-Jubouri, and Bushra al-Qaisi.

Also named were former lawmaker Mohammed al-Sayhoud, Oil Ministry Undersecretary for Distribution Affairs Ali Maarij, and former government adviser Ibrahim al-Sumaidaie.

The detainees also included civil servants, directors general, politicians, and businessmen. According to Shafaq sources, a second planned phase would reach political bodies, lawmakers, directors general, and businessmen described as "first-degree" figures.

How the Operation Unfolded

A security source told Shafaq News that the security forces sealed off the entrances to the Green Zone, Baghdad's fortified government district, in the early hours of Sunday. Counter-Terrorism Service (CTC) units set up dense checkpoints and screened anyone leaving, with the only exemption granted to students carrying examination cards.

The Special Division detained more than eight people at dawn, among them members of parliament, on judicial warrants tied to financial and administrative corruption, the same source said, adding that a CTC units pushed into the al-Shaab district north of the capital to carry out similar warrants.

The raids extended beyond the Green Zone and al-Shaab to several Baghdad districts, including Sadr City, Zayouna, al-Yarmouk, al-Mansour, and the al-Qadisiyah residential complex, as well as the provinces of Babil, Maysan, and Erbil. A second security source said the operation also reached the Midland Oil Company over allegations that staff were involved in financial corruption, while travel bans were imposed on several politicians and businessmen until the investigations are completed.

The operation passed without any security breach, friction, resistance, or exchange of gunfire, another informed source told Shafaq News, saying armored vehicles were moved only to close the entrances of the Green Zone as a precaution.

All detainees were handed to the Integrity Commission, and large sums of cash were seized at the homes and offices of those held, to be announced once final accounting is complete, the same source said.

The inquiry drew in part on the testimony of detained officials, among them former Oil Ministry Undersecretary for Refining Affairs Adnan al-Jumaili, whose confessions are believed to have opened new files and produced arrest warrants against others linked to government contracts and deals, according to security and judicial sources. Some of those sought managed to leave their offices before the raids, prompting forces to tighten measures, the sources said, with officials remaining silent on the final number of detainees and the nature of the files.

Reactions And Support

Anti-corruption sits at the top of the agenda for the new government of Prime Minister Ali al-Zaidi, whose program commits to institutional reform across ministries, digital transformation to cut bureaucracy, financial investigation mechanisms running alongside legal proceedings, decentralization of authority to the provinces, and a national anti-corruption framework.

The arrests are continuing as part of that plan, and the approach will persist as a pillar of state sovereignty, government spokesman Haider al-Aboudi told media outlets, adding that the campaign had drawn praise for being conducted transparently to protect public funds.

The Federal Integrity Commission, Iraq's main anti-corruption body, described the operation as the fruit of joint and complementary efforts among the judicial, executive, and legislative authorities alongside its own work.

Support came from many political figures. Nouri al-Maliki, leader of the State of Law coalition and a former prime minister of Iraq, congratulated al-Zaidi on the pursuit of those accused of corruption and affirmed his backing for the effort. Muqtada al-Sadr, head of the Patriotic Shiite Movement, also voiced support, urging al-Zaidi to press ahead with corruption cases regardless of the suspects' political affiliation.

The Reconstruction and Development Coalition, led by former Prime Minister Mohammed Shia al-Sudani voiced support for the government's campaign, warning against “misinformation” spread by those implicated in corruption cases.

In parliament, Hamed al-Fatlawi, a member of the Integrity Committee, told Shafaq News that the drive marked a fundamental shift because it was the first to reach high-ranking political figures, adding that the inquiry remained confidential and that further suspects had yet to be named. He urged that the campaign be expanded nationwide to prosecute any governor, director general, or official found guilty, regardless of political affiliation.

Iraq's Bar Association declined to provide legal defense for those detained in the campaign. In a statement, it welcomed “the serious and practical steps to confront corruption.” The association described the campaign as a potential turning point that could open a new window for Iraqis, provided it was matched by sustained political will to recover state assets, enforce accountability, and strengthen institutions.

The Wider Context

Iraq still ranks low on international transparency measures, placing 136th out of 182 countries in the 2025 Corruption Perceptions Index. Various estimates indicate the country lost hundreds of billions of dollars over the past two decades to corruption and mismanagement, with some official sources putting the wasted sums at between 150 and 300 billion dollars. The arrests also follow a broader campaign in recent weeks that led to the dismissal of a number of officials over corruption, negligence, and the waste of public funds, including at the Ministry of Electricity.

The campaign forms part of a wider anti-corruption drive that al-Zaidi has pursued since taking office, and unfolds after Iraq's most notorious graft case, known domestically as the Theft Of The Century, the embezzlement of roughly 2.5–3.7 trillion dinars ($1.9–$2.8B), from the General Commission of Taxes through hundreds of forged checks cashed between 2021 and 2022. Thirteen people were convicted over that theft in 2024, and the case resurfaced in May 2026, days after parliament approved al-Zaidi's government, with a recovery committee citing a far higher estimated value of about 5 billion dollars.

What Experts Say

The campaign marks an important beginning, according to Mohammed al-Rubaie, head of the Al-Nahrain Foundation for Supporting Transparency and Integrity (NFTI), who told Shafaq News that holding suspects accountable could recover large sums, ease financial pressure on the state, and restore public confidence in reopening files frozen for years.

Iraq's judicial cooperation agreements with several countries, he added, could open the way to pursuing suspects abroad and recovering smuggled funds, particularly if those funds were tied to cross-border activity.

Academic and political researcher Khaled al-Ardawi said corruption had become a leading factor weakening state institutions since 2003 and had grown into an interlinked network spanning sectors, describing the investigations as “a snowball in which confessions lead to new files and widen the circle of suspects.” Success, he said, would depend on judicial independence and the resolve of law enforcement to reach everyone involved, current and former officials alike.

Files of this scale could not have been opened without clear resolve from the judiciary and the Federal Integrity Commission, said Issam al-Faili, a political science professor at Mustansiriyah University. “Corruption had embedded itself in state institutions under political and administrative cover, and reviewing high-value government contracts could expose more complex cases.”

He warned that entrenched corruption threatened the stability of the state much as unregulated weapons threatened its security, noting that some networks cut across political and sectarian lines and rested on shared financial interests.