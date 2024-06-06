Iraqi Prime Minister compares corruption to terrorism, calls for stronger anti-corruption measures

Shafaq News/ Iraqi Prime Minister Mohammed Shia Al-Sudani likened corruption to terrorism in a speech on Thursday, emphasizing that while terrorism no longer poses a significant threat to Iraq, corruption remains a critical issue undermining the state's credibility.

Speaking at the first forum of provincial councils and governorates, Al-Sudani stressed that combating corruption is not impossible but requires practical steps grounded in law and effective decision-making.

The forum, held under the theme "Integration of Oversight Roles: A Fundamental Pillar for Performance Improvement Towards Better Services and Sustainable Development," aimed to enhance the oversight functions of provincial councils in alignment with government priorities and the tasks of the Integrity Commission.

Al-Sudani highlighted the necessity of supporting the oversight and legislative roles of provincial councils to ensure an environment that mitigates corruption. "The scourge of corruption must be fought with the same vigor as terrorism," he stated, adding that "while terrorism no longer poses a danger to the state, corruption creates a breach in the credibility of state institutions."

"Disrupting work is a form of corruption and a waste of funds," he remarked, pointing out that many projects are stalled under the pretext of audits.

"There are many stalled projects under the guise of auditing," Al-Sudani emphasized, urging a robust support system for councils to uphold the national strategy and preventive actions against corruption.

Iraq has long struggled with pervasive corruption, which has hindered economic development and eroded public trust in government institutions.

The issue of corruption became particularly pronounced following the 2003 U.S.-led invasion, which dismantled the existing state structures and created opportunities for corrupt practices amid the subsequent power vacuum.

Despite various initiatives and the establishment of anti-corruption bodies, such as the Integrity Commission, corruption remains deeply entrenched in Iraq's political and administrative systems. The World Bank has consistently ranked Iraq among the most corrupt countries globally, affecting everything from public service delivery to foreign investment.

Efforts to combat corruption have often been hampered by political interference, lack of enforcement of anti-corruption laws, and a culture of impunity.