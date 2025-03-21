Money, power, and ballots: Iraq's struggle against electoral fraud

Shafaq News/ As Iraq prepares for its 2025 parliamentary elections, political factions are locked in a dispute over proposed electoral amendments, with deep divisions in Parliament threatening to stall reforms. While some blocs push for stricter regulations to safeguard the vote, others resist changes, raising concerns over the system’s vulnerability to political influence.

Honest or Rigged?

Iraq’s electoral process has long been marred by controversy. While the Independent High Electoral Commission (IHEC) maintains that elections are free and fair, opposition voices and international observers frequently raise concerns over fraud, vote-buying, and political pressure, casting doubt on the legitimacy of results.

Power Reigns, Money Talks, Democracy Chokes

Wealth plays a decisive role in Iraq’s elections, with parties spending large sums to sway voters. Electoral monitors report widespread vote-buying, particularly in economically disadvantaged areas. In 2018, an IHEC-backed study found that candidates offered between $50 and $500 per vote, while in rural areas, incentives such as food baskets, household appliances, and prepaid phone cards were common.

This trend persisted in 2021. An Al-Bayan Center investigation estimated that over $250 million was spent on vote-buying and campaign financing. Reports from Baghdad indicated voters were offered between $100 and $300 for their voter cards, which were then used for fraudulent ballots. Some were even instructed to photograph their completed ballots to verify compliance before receiving payment.

Despite these tactics, electoral outcomes have remained unpredictable, sparking disputes over alleged tampering.

The 2021 elections were particularly contentious, with accusations of electronic voting system manipulation. The Patriotic Shiite Movement (formerly the Sadrist Movement), secured 73 seats, while the Iran-aligned Al-Fatah Alliance saw its representation plummet from 48 seats in 2018 to just 17.

Al-Fatah leader Hadi al-Amiri rejected the results, declaring, “We will not accept these fabricated results, whatever the cost.”

Asaib Ahl al-Haq leader Qais al-Khazali also condemned the elections as “the worst in Iraq’s modern history.”

In 2022, al-Sadr ordered his 73-seat parliamentary bloc to resign from parliament. He also decided to withdraw from the political process to avoid involvement with "corrupt" politicians.

The Shiite leader, who enjoys widespread support among Iraqis, said he would not participate in the next elections if "the corrupt" take part.

Beyond direct vote-buying, political factions have leveraged state institutions for electoral gain. In 2021, parties used state-owned media for biased coverage, distributed government aid in exchange for votes, and appointed public-sector employees based on political loyalty.

The Ministry of Electricity issued at least 25,000 temporary employment contracts before the election, many of which were terminated afterward. Additionally, over 70,000 government job contracts were awarded in the months leading up to the vote, raising concerns that employment opportunities were exchanged for political support.

Public land allocation has also been exploited. In 2021, thousands of land plots were distributed to tribal leaders and influential figures in exchange for electoral backing.

A parliamentary investigation estimated over 15,000 land grants were issued before the vote, primarily benefiting individuals with strong political ties.

Political analyst Aqil al-Fatlawi cautioned, “Without reforms, elections could produce unfair results that fail to reflect the will of the people. Some figures use financial and political influence to dominate the electoral landscape, and we must address this imbalance.’’

“This creates an unfair playing field, disadvantaging those without such resources. We want to ensure a level of competition,” he added.

Intimidation Wins Seats

Financial influence is not the only concern. In regions such as Diyala, Kirkuk, and Nineveh, armed groups linked to political factions have threatened candidates and disrupted opposition campaigns. Human Rights Watch documented incidents in 2018 where campaign materials were destroyed, party offices attacked, and candidates pressured to withdraw.

The 2021 elections followed a similar pattern, with independent candidates facing significant risks. The assassination of activist and political candidate Ehab al-Wazni in Karbala was widely seen as politically motivated, deterring others from challenging established power structures. Reports also emerged of polling station interference, with power outages disrupting vote counting and polling officials pressured to manipulate results.

Even IHEC, the body responsible for overseeing elections, has faced repeated accusations of political infiltration. After fraud allegations in 2018, a manual ballot recount revealed significant discrepancies, with nearly 12% of ballot boxes in Baghdad showing irregularities. The 2021 elections faced similar scrutiny, with observers noting delays in announcing results and unauthorized access to election data centers by party-affiliated officials. These irregularities led to mass protests as losing candidates questioned the legitimacy of the vote.

A Push for Fairer Elections

To enhance electoral integrity, IHEC has introduced reforms, including biometric voter registration with fingerprint and facial recognition to prevent duplicate registrations and fraudulent voting.

By 2023, over 80% of eligible voters had registered biometrically, compared to 64% before the 2021 elections. IHEC spokesperson Jumana al-Ghalib emphasized, “Biometric registration has closed many loopholes previously exploited by political actors. While no system is perfect, we have significantly reduced the chances of voter fraud.”

However, election watchdogs warn that biometric registration alone cannot eliminate external coercion. Observer Ali al-Tamimi pointed out, “Party-affiliated groups collect voter cards ahead of elections, promising financial incentives in exchange for loyalty. Biometric systems ensure voters are real, but they don’t eliminate external pressure.”

To improve vote counting, Iraq has enhanced electronic tallying with real-time tracking, encrypted data transmission, and monitoring mechanisms. IHEC’s 2024 report noted a 35% reduction in vote-counting disputes compared to 2018.

Iraq has also expanded international election observation. In 2021, the United Nations deployed 150 observers across key regions. While the UN acknowledged procedural improvements, concerns over political intimidation and financial influence persisted. IHEC now aims to increase international oversight to at least 300 monitors for 2025.

Yet, analysts warn of limitations. Political expert Haidar al-Kindi argued that while monitors document violations, “they have no enforcement power. Fraud often occurs outside polling stations through intimidation and vote buying, which are difficult to detect in real-time.”

Voting System Overhaul

As Iraq approaches the 2025 parliamentary elections, the debate over potential changes to the voting system continues to intensify. One proposal suggests an 80/20 or 90/10 model, where 10% or 20% of seats would be directly elected, while the remaining seats would be allocated using the Sainte-Laguë proportional representation method.

This change aims to reduce the advantage of wealthy candidates and dominant political factions. Electoral reform advocate Aqil al-Fatlawi emphasized, "A politically influential figure can use their wealth to fund extensive campaigns, organize events, and dominate media coverage. Our goal is to ensure fair competition for all candidates."

However, not everyone supports this shift. Saad al-Mutairi argued that the real issue lies not with the electoral system itself but with weak enforcement. "Changing the method of seat allocation will not prevent fraud. The real problem is the lack of accountability for those who use illegal means to secure votes," he stated.

Another proposal involves redrawing electoral districts. Iraq’s transition to a multi-district system in 2021 divided the country into 83 districts, replacing the previous province-wide model. Critics argue that wealthy candidates still dominate by using their resources across multiple districts. A new plan suggests dividing each province into two districts, with Baghdad receiving four. This would encourage more localized electoral competition.

Election analyst Layth al-Khafaji pointed out the disparities in campaign financing, "In provinces like Basra and Nineveh, some candidates receive millions of dollars from powerful parties or external backers, while independents struggle to fund basic campaign activities. Redrawing districts could level the playing field by making elections more localized."

Despite these proposals, no formal amendments to the electoral law have been made. Election expert Saad al-Rawi noted that, while discussions on reforms have been ongoing since 2023, political disagreements have prevented any real progress.

Similarly, Ibrahim al-Anbaki, a member of the parliamentary legal committee, confirmed that there is "no real intention" to amend the law shortly. He explained that discussions within the legal committee or the State Administration Coalition have not taken place, adding, "The majority opinion favors keeping the current law unchanged."

Political analyst Abdullah Shalash Al-Kinani criticized the current system, suggesting that dissolving parliament could be a beneficial move due to its inefficiency. He pointed out that many lawmakers are more preoccupied with personal and financial concerns than fulfilling their legislative responsibilities.

Al-Kinani emphasized the importance of judicial oversight in any reforms, urging the inclusion of legal experts and academics to guarantee fairness. "Reform must be guided by expertise to ensure it serves the people's best interests," he added.