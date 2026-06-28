Scoop: Iraq anti-corruption drive nets 43 suspects in first phase

Shafaq News- Baghdad

Iraqi security forces launched a sweeping anticorruption operation across Baghdad and several provinces at dawn Sunday, detaining 43 officials, politicians, businessmen, and members of parliament in the largest such operation in the country's recent history.

Well-informed sources told Shafaq News that the operation was conducted under the direct supervision of Prime Minister Ali al-Zaidi and covered multiple Baghdad districts, including Sadr City, Shaab, Zayouna, Yarmouk, and the Qadisiyah residential complex, as well as the provinces of Babil, Maysan, and Erbil. Security forces also raided the Midland Oil Company on suspicion of financial corruption involvement.

Two units carried out the arrests: the Counter-Terrorism Service and the Special Forces. Arrest warrants were issued on charges of financial and administrative corruption, according to another security source cited by Shafaq News. All detainees have been handed over to the Integrity Commission, under direct follow-up by the Prime Minister and the President of the Supreme Judicial Council, Faeq Zaidan.

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Large sums of cash were seized from the homes and offices of those detained, according to the source, and the exact amounts will be announced after final accounting is completed. Some of those initially detained have since been released.

No security breaches, confrontations, or armed resistance were reported during the operation. The deployment of armored vehicles, according to the source, was limited to sealing entrances to the Green Zone, the fortified government and diplomatic district in central Baghdad, as a precautionary measure.

A second phase is planned, the source said, targeting senior-tier political figures, lawmakers, directors-general, and businessmen.

In 2025, Iraq's Federal Commission of Integrity recovered nearly one trillion dinars (about $650M) in public funds while pursuing dozens of senior officials, including ministers, through judicial proceedings.

Prime Minister Ali Al-Zaidi, on May 30, established the Supreme Sovereign Council for Integrity, Oversight, and Recovery of Public Funds, tasked with pursuing cases involving the misuse of public money across ministries, government institutions, and provincial administrations.

The current operation remains ongoing.

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