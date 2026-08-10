PM Al-Zaidi vows no red lines in corruption crackdown

Shafaq News- Baghdad

There would be “no red lines” in pursuing those involved in corruption, Iraqi Prime Minister Ali Al-Zaidi stated on Monday, urging lawmakers to exercise their oversight role in supporting the government's anti-corruption efforts.

Al-Zaidi highlighted the importance of Parliament and its Finance Committee in supporting the cabinet's reform program, pointing to “a heavy legacy of issues and challenges inherited by the government.” He noted that it had begun preparing a program- and performance-based budget for the first time.

Major international companies had shown strong interest in investing in Iraq, while global financial institutions were prepared to provide economic support. The government, the PM added, is working to create conditions conducive to attracting investment and stimulating various sectors of the economy.

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